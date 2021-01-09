Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 121,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 83,834 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

NYSE SO opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

