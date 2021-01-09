Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 572 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,444.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.14. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

