Carry Price Reaches $0.0021 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $313,683.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry Profile

CRE is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,252,555,376 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

