Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $278.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.52, for a total value of $1,718,567.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,733,839 shares of company stock worth $661,148,290. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,920,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carvana by 3,385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 149,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

