carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.89 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. carVertical has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $158,641.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 233.9% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.46 or 0.04141546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00032776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00290108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

