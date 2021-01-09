CasinoCoin Market Cap Hits $8.28 Million (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $4,539.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.75 or 0.00706746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,884 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,864 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.