Caspian (CSP) One Day Volume Tops $6,524.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $6,524.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. In the last week, Caspian has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

