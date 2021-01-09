CBDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $55,182.62 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $55,182.62 and $14,062.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CBDAO has traded 235.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00734066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052490 BTC.

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

