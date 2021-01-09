CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) versus Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Financial Review

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBIZ and Cypress Environmental Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cypress Environmental Partners has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Cypress Environmental Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cypress Environmental Partners is more favorable than CBIZ.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Cypress Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 8.08% 11.27% 5.27% Cypress Environmental Partners 1.41% 41.51% 2.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Cypress Environmental Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $948.42 million 1.55 $70.71 million $1.27 21.28 Cypress Environmental Partners $401.65 million 0.08 $16.01 million $0.88 3.00

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBIZ beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The company also offers national practices services, such as managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrotesting, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, ILI tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The WES segment owns and operates nine water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

