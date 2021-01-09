Ccore Market Cap Hits $14,621.90 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $14,621.90 and $36.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

