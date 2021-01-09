Ccore Reaches Market Cap of $14,621.90 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Ccore has a total market cap of $14,621.90 and approximately $36.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Ccore has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.