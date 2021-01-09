CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Hits $8,120.09

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 98.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $8,120.09 and $20.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005607 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005279 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

