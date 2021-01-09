CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. CDW posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

