CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $134.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.42. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

