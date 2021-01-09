CEEK VR Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $113,463.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $113,463.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, RightBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

