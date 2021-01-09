Celer Network Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. Celer Network has a market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00283089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.33 or 0.02876473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

