Celeum (CLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.00

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 44% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Celeum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Celeum has a market cap of $1,230.36 and $24.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celeum has traded 61.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00105717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00445857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00223392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Celeum Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum

Celeum Token Trading

Celeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

