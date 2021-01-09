Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

CLDX opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $729,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

