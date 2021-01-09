Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLRB opened at $1.90 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

