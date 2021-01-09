Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,756 shares during the last quarter. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,876,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,047 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

