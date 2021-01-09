Celo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.90 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Celo has a market capitalization of $290.41 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00005703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.00705955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051806 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

