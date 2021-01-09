Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Reaches $21.55 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $21.55 million and approximately $116,833.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.21 or 0.04081109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00293584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 21,579,214 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

