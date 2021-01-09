Centaur (CNTR) Hits Market Capitalization of $736,617.91

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $736,617.91 and approximately $194,741.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00717104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

