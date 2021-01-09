Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.29.

A number of research firms have commented on CDEV. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $553.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,626 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.