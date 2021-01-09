Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $36.94 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $36.94 million and $1.47 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.72 or 0.03646844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00283743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

