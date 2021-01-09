Centric Cash Hits One Day Volume of $137,585.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $135,901.07 and approximately $137,585.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001164 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 798,454,436 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

