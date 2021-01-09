Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:CCS opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $48.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
