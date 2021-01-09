Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

