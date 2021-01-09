Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $3.90. Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$120.01 million and a PE ratio of 73.58.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through twelve grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

