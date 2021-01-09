CertiK (CTK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.60 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00106659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.00696987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00053473 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,771,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,271,639 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.