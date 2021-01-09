CFun Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,391.04 (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, CFun has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One CFun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $24.68 and $5.60. CFun has a market cap of $19,391.04 and approximately $71.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00580139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050484 BTC.

About CFun

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com

CFun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

