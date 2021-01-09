Chainlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.30 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $16.71 or 0.00041117 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $6.69 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00283394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.94 or 0.03428536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022814 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.