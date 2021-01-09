Change Price Tops $0.0486 on Exchanges (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Change token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Change has a market capitalization of $955,676.46 and $4,520.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Change has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00283592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.02930460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Change

Change (CRYPTO:CAG) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. The official website for Change is changeinvest.com . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changeinvest

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

