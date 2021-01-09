ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $284,465.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,895.83 or 0.99508291 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00044930 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

