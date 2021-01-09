Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) (LON:CHF)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.05 ($0.17). 1,350,913 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 878,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.35 ($0.17).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.48. The firm has a market cap of £13.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31.

About Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.