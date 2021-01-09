Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,531 shares of company stock worth $34,529,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.27 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.