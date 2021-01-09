Chiliz Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $111.15 million and $46.71 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00108112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00695984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

