Chimpion Price Tops $6.74 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00016273 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $213.85 million and approximately $870,802.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00106659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.00696987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

