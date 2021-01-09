China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.90. China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 49,801 shares traded.
Separately, Couloir Capital assumed coverage on shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.15 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$745.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.57.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGG)
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.