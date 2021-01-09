China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.90. China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 49,801 shares traded.

Separately, Couloir Capital assumed coverage on shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.15 price objective for the company.

Get China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$745.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.57.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$320.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.