China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.50. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 13,821 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

About China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

