China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.13. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 528,622 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

