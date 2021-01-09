China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $7.50. China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,309,714 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

