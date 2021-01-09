China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Trading 12% Higher

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF)’s stock price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Resources Gas Group in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

