Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.88 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00107812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00709340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00052111 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.