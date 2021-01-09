Chrono.tech Market Cap Reaches $378,858.68 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $378,858.68 and $242,810.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00007413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.05 or 0.03590707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00284449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

