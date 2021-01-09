Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.94.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CB opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.37. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

