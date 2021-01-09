Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,420,191. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,414,000 after buying an additional 88,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,989,000 after purchasing an additional 391,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

