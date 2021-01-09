Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Hits $20.10 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and approximately $223,479.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

