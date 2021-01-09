Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.40.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $350.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cintas by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 28.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

