Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on C. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

