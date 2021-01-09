Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.57

Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $7.10. Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 5,900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$111.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95.

Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

